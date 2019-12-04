Doctor, employee found dead in car with gunshot wounds

Bodies of a general physician and his employee with gunshot injuries were found in a car in Delhi's Rohini Sector-13 on Wednesday morning, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests that the doctor (62) shot the woman (50) with his licensed gun and then shot himself, an officer said.

Police were informed about the incident around 7.45 am. The officer said when a police team reached the spot, they found that the car, which belonged to the doctor, was locked from the inside.

He said a wedding card was also found in the vehicle. It seems they were returning from the wedding in Paschim Vihar on Tuesday, the officer said. The doctor and the woman had worked together for over 15 years, police said, adding that she used to earlier assist him at his clinic in Samaypur Badli.

Later, when the doctor started his own hospital in sector 15, Rohini, in 2005, she joined him there and was looking after administrative works. During the time they worked together, they became close. It is suspected that they were in an extra-marital relationship, police suspect.

Police said a personal dispute between them could be the reason behind the killing. The doctor is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The son, an ENT specialist, lives in Dehrahun with his wife, who is also a doctor and her daughter, a dentist lives with her family in Yamuna Vihar.

The deceased doctor's wife had lost her vision due to diabetes and high blood pressure. The doctor lived with his family in Rohini Sector-13. The deceased woman's husband works at a transport company here while her married son lives with his family in Dubai. The woman lived with her family in Sector 18, Rohini.

