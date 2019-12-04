Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal announces free Wi-Fi scheme, claims AAP fulfilled all its 2015 election promises

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:34 IST
Kejriwal announces free Wi-Fi scheme, claims AAP fulfilled all its 2015 election promises

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that Delhiites will get free 15 GB data per month through a hotspot network across the city, asserting that the AAP has fulfilled all its poll promises. The work on setting up 11,000 hotspots across the city is in progress. On December 16, 100 hotspots will be inaugurated launching the Delhi government's free Wi-Fi scheme, he said.

An app will be launched through which users can upload their KYC (know your customer) details. An OTP will be received to activate the Wi-Fi connection. "With this free 15 GB internet data usage being provided to people, we (AAP) have fulfilled all promises made in our manifesto for the 2015 Assembly polls," Kejriwal said.

Terming minimum data usage as a basic need of the people, the chief minister said free Wi-Fi connections will help students and benefit health and education sectors. The first 100 hotspots will be set up at Kashmere Gate Metro station and ISBT, ITO bus stand, Mandi House bus stand, Delhi Secretariat, Indraprashtha Metro station, and Adarsh Nagar (18), Badali (19), Moti Nagar (10), Seemapuri (16) and Shahdara (18) Assembly constituencies.

Of the 11,000 hotspots, 4,000 will be set up at bus stops. The rest 7,000 will be installed in markets, residential colonies and other places with each constituency getting 100. The project cost is around Rs 100 crore, said the Chief Minister.

After the inauguration of the first batch of 100 hotspots on December 16, 500 hotspots will be set up every week and in the next six months, all 11,000 hotspots will be in place, he said. The Wi-Fi scheme is based on a rent model and the government will pay monthly rental for each hotspot to a company handling the project.

After the network is ready, each hotspot will provide internet services within a 100-metre radius, he added. "Each individual will be allowed usage of up to 15 GB per month or 1.5 GB per day. The speed will be on average 100 mbps to 150 mbps with maximum 200 mbps in some areas," Kejriwal said.

Each hotspot will be available for simultaneous usage by 150-200 persons. The entire network will handle around 22 lakh users at a time, the chief minister said. The switch over from one hotspot to other will be automatic.

The project was announced by the AAP after coming to power in 2015 but it got delayed due to various reasons, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes bill to give ownership rights to residents

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, benefiting eight lakh families. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Recognition of Property Rights of Residents i...

Realtors hail UP govt's move to exempt penalty on projects delayed due to litigation

Realtors in NCR have hailed the Uttar Pradesh governments decision to exempt penalty and other dues of builders whose projects are stalled due to litigation but also hoped the order is implemented from retrospective effect and all such dela...

Shubhankar creates buzz ahead of Mauritius Open

Shubhankar Sharma, who has rediscovered his touch after a prolonged lean phase, will be among the many Indians looking to impress at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, starting here on Thursday. A bogey-free 64 for a seventh-place finish at t...

NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump in unguarded chat

Watford, Dec 4 AP While NATO leaders are professing unity as they gather for a summit near London, several seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about US President Donald Trumps behaviour. In foota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019