Rajya Sabha passes Bill to provide ownership rights in unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019. The Bill was already passed in the Lok Sabha on November 28.

The Bill recognises the property rights of residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies and also provides some relief to the residents of such colonies in Delhi from registration charges. The properties in these colonies are at present not being registered by registration authorities.

The Bill seeks to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, possession letter and other documents. (ANI)

