'Big conspiracy' hatched against Chidambaram as he has been sharp critic of govt: Adhir

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of hatching a "big conspiracy" against senior party leader P Chidambaram and said walls were scaled to arrest him as if it was the house of "Osama bin Laden's relative" and not of a former Union minister. Hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, Congress's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged the government hatched a "big conspiracy" against the former finance minister as he had been its sharp critic.

The Congress will welcome him, Chowdhury said, describing Chidambaram as an asset to the party. "On the orders of this government, walls were scaled of the home of Chidambaram, a former home minister and finance minister, to arrest him as if a relative of Osama bin Laden was staying there. Such behaviour meted out to him is not appropriate," he said.

Asked if Chidambaram was treated like a terrorist, Chowdhury said, "That is what it looks like." "Was the former home minister and former finance minister going to run away. Police had surrounded his house. What was the need to jump the fence and enter his house," he said.

If someone is guilty try and catch him, if he tries to run, catch him, shoot him, but entering the house of a former minister in this manner tarnishes the image of the country, Chowdhury claimed. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on the night of August 21 from his residence after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to his bungalow in the upscale Jor Bagh locality here.

"Today or tomorrow all of you will know, that a big conspiracy was hatched against him as he is a sharp critic of the government on all issues. The government dislikes his criticism therefore to prevent him from speaking this mega conspiracy was hatched under which he was sent to jail," Chowdhury said. He said the action against Chidambaram was "vendetta politics" which was "harmful for our democracy".

