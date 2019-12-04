J-K: Complaint box to be placed in each Panchayat

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced that a complaint box will be placed in each Panchayat for the citizens to register their grievances with the government. "Complaint box will be placed in every #Panchayat in #JammuAndKashmir to enable citizens to register their complaints and grievances with the Government," Official Twitter handle of the Department of Information and Public Relations of Government of Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.

These directions were issued by the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu while chairing a meeting with other officials here. In August, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)