J-K DGP calls for maintaining alertness to keep check on trouble-mongers

Asserting that the joint efforts of the security forces has helped in minimising the terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday called for maintaining alertness on the borders and the hinterland to check the movement of trouble-mongers. Singh, who visited the border district of Kupwara to review the security situation, advised for sharing intelligence inputs and joint patrolling of all the security formations across the Union Territory.

"We need to be strategically very strong to put an end to terrorism so that long lasting peace is provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the police chief said addressing the officers' meeting at district police office Kupwara. The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S P Pani and was briefed by SSP Kupwara Ram Ambarker about the security scenario and measures taken for maintaining peace and order in the district, a police spokesman said.

Complementing the role of police and other security agencies for maintaining the peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5, Singh said it was a challenging and daunting task but due to sincere and effective efforts of all security agencies, the situation was handled in a "very professional" manner. "We need to continue our mission with even more dedication to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Stressing upon better coordination among all sister agencies, the DGP said, "Close liaison should be maintained at every level and the officers supervising different components should be briefed accordingly to foil any attempt by the trouble-makers looking to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere." He directed the officers to keep an eye on the activities of anti-national elements and mount pressure on them to frustrate their nefarious designs.

