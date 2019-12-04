Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria set to participate in PACS 2019 in US

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is set to participate in the Pacific Air Force Chiefs Conference (PACS-2019) at the American military base in Pearl Harbour in Hawaii.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:53 IST
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria set to participate in PACS 2019 in US
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is set to participate in the Pacific Air Force Chiefs Conference (PACS-2019) at the American military base in Pearl Harbour in Hawaii. The theme of the conference is 'Collaborative approach towards Regional Security'. The IAF chief is expected to present his views during the meeting.

"The conference will bring together Air Chiefs from across the Indo-Pacific region who will provide perspectives on common challenges faced and on shared mutual interests while focusing on relevant topics like Regional Security, Domain Awareness, Multi-Domain Awareness, Interoperability, and HADR," read an official statement. The conference is intended to further strengthen the existing cooperation between the Air Forces of the participating countries and to also pave the way for enhanced interaction in the future.

Participation of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in the conference will provide impetus towards articulating and highlighting common regional challenges and would reaffirm India's commitment to peace, prosperity, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair CEO denies accusation of bullying former operations chief

Ryanair chief executive Michael OLeary on Wednesday dismissed accusations that he bullied and forced out his former operations chief Peter Bellew, telling a court he was a highly paid professional who had failed to deliver.Bellew resigned a...

UPDATE 2-Trump calls Canada's Trudeau 'two-faced' over jaw-dropping video remarks

U.S. President Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau two-faced on Wednesday after the Canadian Prime Minister appeared to be caught on camera joking about his press appearances during a chat with other leaders at a NATO summit in Britain. Trud...

UPDATE 3-Constitutional experts in impeachment inquiry slam Trump actions

Three constitutional law experts called by Democrats will testify on Wednesday that President Donald Trumps actions concerning Ukraine represented impeachable offenses as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee began proceedings ex...

T'gana sets up fast track court to try woman vet case

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up a fast track court to try the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, even as protests continued over the incident here an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019