Army's northern command chief visits forward areas along LoC

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:53 IST
The Army's northern command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch, and asked troops to remain battle ready at all times. The Army commander, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, visited forward posts in Poonch and Rajouri Sectors in the backdrop of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army, a defence spokesman said.

He emphasised the need to remain vigilant and battle ready at all times, appreciated the preparedness and high morale of all soldiers. During the visit to the sector, Lt Gen Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations through aggressive domination of the Line of Control.

He interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism, spokesman said. He also interacted with residents of Seklu village in Poonch sector where a helicopter had crash-landed on October 24 and expressed deep gratitude for their wholehearted assistance in management and speedy evacuation of the injured.

He praised the people for their efforts, which conjointly with the Army, has ensured peace and stability in the region. He also apprised the locals regarding various initiatives being undertaken in the region for upliftment of local population and mitigating their day-to-day problems.

