TN: Pregnant woman carried for 6-km in cloth cradle in Erode

A pregnant woman was carried in a cloth cradle for six-km as the ambulance could not reach her house due to lack of proper roads in Burgur village here.

  • Erode (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:02 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:02 IST
The pregnant woman being carried in a cloth cradle by her husband and another villager in Burgur village, Erode, in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The woman's husband made a cloth cradle and with the help of another man carried her on his shoulders till six-kilometre on Tuesday.

Later, they managed to find help from a jeep driver and reached her the hospital. The woman delivered a baby boy, while they were on their way to the hospital. The mother and the infant are fine now. (ANI)

(ANI)

