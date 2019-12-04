LS gives nod to additional government expenditure of Rs 21246 crore

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday gave nod to an additional government expenditure of Rs 21246 crore in the current fiscal year by approving the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2019-20. The House gave its nod after the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who dismissed opposition charges that there was a fear factor in the economy.

Of the gross additional expenditure of Rs 21246.16 crore, the net cash outgo is Rs 18995.51 crore. The major heads include Rs 1500 crore for Defence Ministry for meeting additional expenditure towards payment of pay and allowances of Army, Rs 2500 crore for recapitalisation of insurance companies and grants to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Rs 8820.60 crore. The grants to the two new Union Territories are in lieu of Jammu and Kashmir's share of 14th finance commission award. An expenditure of Rs 3387.46 crore has been sought for the Home Ministry for meeting expenditure towards salaries and cost of ration. The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 includes 64 grants and two appropriations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)