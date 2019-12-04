Rajnath to lead defence ministry's Swachh-themed event on Dec 7

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead a sanitation-themed event on December 7 as part of activities being planned under the Swachhta fortnight, officials said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, it aims to mobilise 50 lakh people from its own ranks and the local communities to participate in plogging events throughout the country on December 7 as part of the activities under the Swachhta Pakhwada (sanitation fortnight).

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the 'Swachhta Day' event organised at Delhi Cantonment on December 7," the ministry said in a statement. The aim is to raise awareness among the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings plastic-free, it said.

The slogan coined for this event is 'Plastic Se Raksha – Swachhata Hi Suraksha'. All the three services -- Army, Air Force and Navy; Indian Coast Guard and other organisations such as Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Canteen Services Division (CSD), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), among others will actively participate in the campaign, officials said.

There will also be a competition among the units. The winner will be based on the number of participants involved in plogging and the amount of plastic collected, they said. Swachh Bharat Mission is one of the flagship programmes of the government, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the country on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2014 to realise his dream of 'clean India'.

