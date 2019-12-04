Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath to lead defence ministry's Swachh-themed event on Dec 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:42 IST
Rajnath to lead defence ministry's Swachh-themed event on Dec 7

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead a sanitation-themed event on December 7 as part of activities being planned under the Swachhta fortnight, officials said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, it aims to mobilise 50 lakh people from its own ranks and the local communities to participate in plogging events throughout the country on December 7 as part of the activities under the Swachhta Pakhwada (sanitation fortnight).

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the 'Swachhta Day' event organised at Delhi Cantonment on December 7," the ministry said in a statement. The aim is to raise awareness among the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings plastic-free, it said.

The slogan coined for this event is 'Plastic Se Raksha – Swachhata Hi Suraksha'. All the three services -- Army, Air Force and Navy; Indian Coast Guard and other organisations such as Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Canteen Services Division (CSD), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), among others will actively participate in the campaign, officials said.

There will also be a competition among the units. The winner will be based on the number of participants involved in plogging and the amount of plastic collected, they said. Swachh Bharat Mission is one of the flagship programmes of the government, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the country on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2014 to realise his dream of 'clean India'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge seen as politically independent gets oversight post in Hungary

Hungarys top judicial body on Wednesday approved the nomination of a Budapest judge to run its courts oversight office, calling it a step in a good direction amid concerns about increased political control over the judiciary. The National J...

All 14 seamen saved from crippled freighter in Aegean gale

Athens, Dec 4 AP Greek authorities say rescuers have safely evacuated all 14 crew members of a crippled cargo ship that was listing heavily among gale-force winds in the Aegean Sea. A coast guard statement says two of the New Leos seamen wi...

Meghalaya CM inaugurates festival to promote food processing

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated a food festival to provide a platform to farmers and entrepreneurs in the North East NE region to connect with the national and global markets. He said the North East Food Inno...

Assailants set ablaze vehicles in under-construction solar power plant, loot money in Jodhpur

A group of men entered an under-construction solar power plant and set ablaze a dozen vehicles at a village in Rajasthans Jodhpur district, police said on Wednesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, which is suspected to have taken place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019