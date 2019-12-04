Left Menu
T'gana sets up fast track court to try woman vet case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:15 IST
The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up a fast track court to try the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, even as protests continued over the incident here and other parts of the state. The government designated the court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar district as special court for speedy trial of the case.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday announced setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial of the case. Women's rights activist Trupti Desai and six others were taken into preventive custody after they attempted to stage a protest near the Chief Minister's office-cum-residence here over the incident, police said.

When Desai, founder of 'Bhumata Brigade,' a social rights organisation, along with some of its members reached the spot to hold a protest, police prevented them and immediately whisked them away in their vehicles. The protesters alleged Rao was attending weddings and had no time to meet the victim's family members.

Against the backdrop of the gruesome incident, the Telangana government said cases of crimes against women and missing women should be registered immediately by police on receipt of complaint by following the 'Zero FIR' system. Cases should be registered immediately without reference to the point of jurisdiction of the respective police station and the 'Zero FIR' system must be followed, an official press release said.

Several political parties had raised the issue of delay in police action in the Hyderabad incident over jurisdiction dispute between police stations. On the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a high level review meeting was convened by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other ministers with senior officials of different departments and police.

After discussions, various long and short term measures have been proposed to evolve a system driven approach by involving various departments towards safety and security of women and children, an official release said. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metro Rail said it has issued instructions to security personnel to allow women passengers to carry pepper spray for self-defence.

Protests continued in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana over the rape and murder of the veterinarian. Various groups held rallies, candle light marches and other forms of protest.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the heinous crime..

