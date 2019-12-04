15kg explosives planted by Naxals recovered in Gadchiroli

Police and CRPF personnel recovered explosives planted beneath a road in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, averting a major tragedy in the Naxal-affected district, officials said on Wednesday. The explosives, weighing around 15kg and planted by Naxals, were unearthed at Laheri-Indewada phata at Bhamaragad in Gadchiroli district, around 900km from here in eastern Maharashtra, they said.

The patrolling party consisted of nine members of the Gadchiroli police and 40 CRPF personnel, including four officers, they said. The explosives were planted under the road by ultras to target security forces, an official said.

A bomb detection and disposal squad was summoned and it defused the explosives through a controlled blast, the official said. Given the weight of the explosive material, a blast could have resulted in many casualties, he said.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade has announced a reward for the BDDS and police team. The police have registered an offence against unidentified persons under IPC sections related to attempt to murder, rioting, wrongful confinement, and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, among others, the official said..

