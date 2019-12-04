Left Menu
Development News Edition

15kg explosives planted by Naxals recovered in Gadchiroli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:17 IST
15kg explosives planted by Naxals recovered in Gadchiroli

Police and CRPF personnel recovered explosives planted beneath a road in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, averting a major tragedy in the Naxal-affected district, officials said on Wednesday. The explosives, weighing around 15kg and planted by Naxals, were unearthed at Laheri-Indewada phata at Bhamaragad in Gadchiroli district, around 900km from here in eastern Maharashtra, they said.

The patrolling party consisted of nine members of the Gadchiroli police and 40 CRPF personnel, including four officers, they said. The explosives were planted under the road by ultras to target security forces, an official said.

A bomb detection and disposal squad was summoned and it defused the explosives through a controlled blast, the official said. Given the weight of the explosive material, a blast could have resulted in many casualties, he said.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade has announced a reward for the BDDS and police team. The police have registered an offence against unidentified persons under IPC sections related to attempt to murder, rioting, wrongful confinement, and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, among others, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up steps down

A New York state bishop who had been at the center of a sex abuse crisis stepped down on Wednesday after learning the conclusions of a Vatican investigation, becoming the latest high-ranking prelate toppled by the decades-old scandal.Pope F...

UPDATE 2-Drug protections to ease in USMCA trade deal -Mexico official

Protections for biologic drugs will be reduced drastically in a new North American trade deal, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday, in what would be a significant setback for major U.S. pharmaceutical companies.In a column for Mexic...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields inch up on U.S.-China trade hopes

Euro zone government debt yields rose on Wednesday, retracing some of the previous days steep falls, as reports the United States and China were edging nearer to a preliminary deal to end their trade war fuelled a broad sell-off in safe ass...

Italy places more migrants round Europe, Salvini focuses on economy

Italy has increased relocation of migrants around Europe, official figures showed on Wednesday, reducing frictions around the issue and enabling far-right leader Matteo Salvini to steer his focus more onto the economy.Interior Ministry data...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019