Happy to breath air of freedom: Chidambaram

Soon after walking out of jail, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday met party president Sonia Gandhi, who has extended complete backing to the former Union minister. Speaking to reporters after meeting Gandhi, Chidambaram said, "I am happy that Supreme Court has passed an order granting bail and I am happy that I have stepped out and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days."

The former finance minister said he will address a press conference on Thursday. Chidambaram walked out of Tihar jail hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the INX Media.

His son Karti accompanied him in his meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Gandhi had met Chidambaram at Tihar Jail in September and expressed solidarity with him.

