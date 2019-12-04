Two arrested for Rs 4 Cr theft from cash management firm

Two men, including an employee of a cash management firm, were arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs four crore, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Dharmesh and Ajay, residents of Usmanpur, they said.

One Iphone, Rs 3,60,55,000, a gold chain and one LED TV were recovered from their possession, police added. On November 11, Dharmesh was assigned by his organisation to deposit Rs 4,04,84,084 in various accounts in a bank. But he along with his associate Ajay, fled with the said amount, police said.

Police nabbed the accused from Mainpuri district of the UP, they said. "Police got a tip-off and reached Kurawali in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh and apprehended both the accused persons," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

During investigation, Dharmesh said on November 11 after stealing the cash, they went to forest in Yamuna Khadar. They transferred the cash in two bags and left the empty cash box in the forest as they planned if they will be apprehended, then the accused will pretend like they were robbed in the forest, the DCP said.

Later, they hid the cash in a rented room in Loni area after taking about Rs 10 lakh for their expenses. They travelled to Haridwar, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mujjafarpur and Patna, but they did not get a safe place for hiding and finally reached Kurawali where they arranged a rented room, Singh said.

