Man embarks on 7,500 km cycle rally to garner support for Tibet cause

Sandesh Meshram, is all set to cycle 7,500 kilometres across the country to gather support and create awareness for 'freedom of Tibet'. Meshram has already started his journey from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on December 1 and will leave for Delhi from Shimla on Thursday. He will ride on a bike with 'Free Tibet, Save India' written over it.

He will conclude his cycle awareness trip in Mungod in Karnataka on March 10, 2020 on Tibetan National Uprising day. Speaking to media persons at Dorjeedak Monastery complex here, Meshram said that he has started supporting Tibetan freedom struggle in 1986 after being inspired by a speech of Dalai Lama during his college days.

"Tibet freedom struggle is in many ways connected to India," he said. Meshram said he has already covered three such cycle rallies for the cause of Tibet.

"I will cover 7,500 kilometres through 12 Indians states and two Union Territories. My first cycle campaign was in December 2010, when I travelled through five states," he said. He said that he wants to devote his entire life for the cause of Tibetan freedom movement and was inspired by the 14th Dalai Lama. (ANI)

