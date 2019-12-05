Left Menu
Telangana HM holds high-level meeting on Women and Children's safety

A high-level meeting on Women and Children's safety was held late on Wednesday night at the chamber of the state's Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali at state Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali holding meeting at state Secretariat in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The meeting comes a few days after a woman veterinary doctor was raped and murdered in Ranga Reddy district.

During the meeting, the Home Minister was apprised about the status in the rape and murder case of veterinary doctor and steps to be taken to ensure the safety of women in the state. Earlier the Home Minister had said that the female veterinary doctor could have been prevented had she called up the police rather than her sister, upon sensing danger.

After being targeted on social media for saying that the 'female doctor called up her sister instead of the police despite being educated, Ali had clarified that his intention was to make the public aware of help coming from the police and not to hurt the sentiments of any person. The minister had added that efforts would be made to spread awareness about the use of police helpline number in the future. "We will try to spread awareness about the use of '100' number. It is for the help of the public," said Ali.

The Hyderabad Police arrested the four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the doctor in Telangana.On November 28, the burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. (ANI)

