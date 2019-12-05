Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe, says IAF after shooting incident at Pearl Harbor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 09:39 IST
Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe, says IAF after shooting incident at Pearl Harbor
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a shooting incident in Pearl Harbor shipyard, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently in the US military base there, is safe.

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to reports, a US sailor shot and wounded three people at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before taking his own life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka: Two days after joining BJP, Congress Corporator Vasanth Kumar back in Cong

Congress Corporator R Vasanth Kumar from Sampangiramnagar, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party two days ago, has rejoined Congress on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here in the presence of senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Ra, K...

I don't place Kohli in same class as Tendulkar: Razzaq

Virat Kohli is a consistent batsman but he doesnt have the same class as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, believes former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. Razzaq feels overall the standard of cricket worldwide has declined.We are not seein...

Two killed in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base shooting: official

Los Angeles, Dec 5 AFP A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide, an official said.The two people killed were Department of Defense civilian e...

Wipro launches cyber defence centre in Melbourne, Australia

Software major Wipro Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its cyber defence centre in Melbourne, Australia. The Indian IT giant also has plans to come up with more such centres in other cities in Australia, which will offer resilience an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019