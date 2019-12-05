Gelatine sticks & detonators seized in Jharkhand

A huge quantity of gelatine sticks and detonators have been seized in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The explosives were hidden in an abandoned crusher at Lakhibad under the jurisdiction of Gopikandar police station in the district, Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said.

After getting a tip-off about the explosives, the SP said a police team raided the place and seized the explosives about 320 gelatine sticks and 200 detonators on Wednesday. The police are investigating whether Naxalites had hidden the explosives, the SP said, adding a Naxal 'dasta' (squad) comprising 10 to 15 Naxalites are active in the district..

