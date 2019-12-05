Left Menu
New Shakespeare anthology lets fans read the bard every day of the year

What can be better than reading a good quote a day? It is reading revered playwright William Shakespeare everyday. In a good news for the fans of the bard, a new anthology features some of Shakespeare's beloved classics, to be read each day of the year.

Edited by British writer Allie Esiri, the book is a journey through a calendar year highlighting key moments and dates with either a sonnet, speech or scene. According to her, the 16th century playwright's words sit neatly around a calendar, with the "passing of time as one of his most common themes".

"Each page of the book contains a piece matched to the date... You can read it daily or dip in as you like. "As his distinguished friend Ben Jonson (a popular playwright and poet himself)observed, 'Shakespeare was not just the soul of age' and 'the wonder of our stage', he was, and Johnson could see this even then, 'not of an age, but for all time'," Esiri said.

Published by PanMacmillan, the book, which throws light on the life and times of the "greatest writer in the English language", also features some of Shakespeare's "less well-worn extracts". "Over the course of the year, we have space for more than just the best known and best loved passages. Every play is featured, even the ones you might not know, and parts of poems which were bestsellers in Shakespeare's lifetime, but which you may never even have heard of, are also presented," wrote Esiri in the book's introduction.

Shakespeare, in his lifetime, penned 37 plays, 154 sonnets and a handful of longer poems.

