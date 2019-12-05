First thought, prayers were for 75 L people of Kashmir Valley: Chidambaram

A day after former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was released from Tihar Jail after 106 days after he was granted bail in the INX Media probe the senior Congress leader on Thursday lashed out at the Central government and expressed concern over the "75 lakh people of the Kashmir Valley who have been denied their basic freedoms since August 4." Addressing media here, Chidambaram said that his stint in jail had made him strong.

"I am glad to speak to you exactly 106 days after I last spoke to you. As I stepped out and breathed the air of freedom at 8 pm last night, my first thought and prayers were for the 75 lakh people of the Kashmir Valley who have been denied their basic freedoms since August 4, 2019," Chidambaram said. "I am particularly concerned about the political leaders who have been detained without charges. Freedom is indivisible: if we must preserve our freedom, we must fight for their freedom. I am grateful for the clear and comprehensive order yesterday of the Supreme Court. The order will clear the many layers of dust that have unfortunately settled on our understanding of criminal law and the manner in which criminal law has been administered by our Courts," he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Chidambaram shall not give any press interviews nor make any public comment in connection with the case. "I have never commented on cases that are sub judice and I shall continue to adhere to that principle. To many of your possible questions on the case, the answers can be found in the lucid order of the Supreme Court pronounced yesterday," he said.

Chidambaram added, "In the last 106 days, I was strong in spirit and I have become stronger because of the following: 1. My record as a minister and my conscience are absolutely clear. Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well. 2. My family trusts in God. 3. We have total confidence that the courts will, ultimately, render justice." (ANI)

