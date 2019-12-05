Left Menu
HRD ministry has called office-bearers for meeting: DUTA

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:01 IST
The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said its office-bearers were called for a meeting by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Thursday. Sources in the ministry confirmed that a meeting was scheduled with the DUTA office-bearers. A meeting between senior officials of the ministry and DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi is underway.

The sources said the ministry was looking at the matter seriously and wanted to resolve the issue and thus, the meeting was called. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 pm and will see the DUTA office-bearers putting forth their demands for absorption of ad-hoc teachers, withdrawal of an August 28 circular mandating appointment of guest teachers, among others, the association said.

Teachers launched a strike on Wednesday, demanding resolution of their long-standing demands.

