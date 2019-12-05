Left Menu
Five men arrested for kidnapping and killing 64-year-old businessman in Delhi

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:03 IST
Five men arrested for kidnapping and killing 64-year-old businessman in Delhi

Five men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old businessman from south Delhi's Greater Kailash, strangulating him and disposing of his body, police said on Thursday. Arun Sharma was abducted and strangulated on November 15 and his body disposed of the same day near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The accused have been identified as Dr Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan, (64), Hitesh Chauhan (29), Amet Vikram Chhabra (32), Priyank Khanna (34) and Sahil (25), all residents of Gurgaon. They were arrested on Wednesday, police said. Sharma was reported missing since November 15 after he left home that morning following which a case was registered, a senior police official said.

The case was initially being investigated by the local police but later transferred to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Crime Branch on November 27, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

