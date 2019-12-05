SC agrees to hear application for live streaming of Article 370

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an application seeking the live streaming, recording or transcription of proceedings on a batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde is yet to fix any date of hearing on the application filed by former RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya.

The application has been filed through advocate Virag Gupta. "The matters relating to Article 370 are very important and are covered widely by the Indian as well as the international media. In absence of accurate information being officially released by this court, the proceedings may be susceptible to misreporting," Gupta said.

In his application, Govindacharya said that the apex court failed to implement its own September 2018 judgment for live-streaming. In the 21st century Digital India, it's unimaginable that the highest court of the land is not recording its proceedings, the application states.

It further says that the orders and Judgments of this court show only the post arguments feature, but the actual arguments made at the Bar are lost forever. In August, the central government had announced its decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. (ANI)

