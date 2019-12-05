Left Menu
Development News Edition

Downgrading of GDP forecast to 5 pc for FY20 by RBI is unprecedented: Chidambaram

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for the current financial year 2019-20 to 5 per cent from its earlier forecast of 6.1 per cent, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that this is "unprecedented".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:45 IST
Downgrading of GDP forecast to 5 pc for FY20 by RBI is unprecedented: Chidambaram
P Chidambaram. Image Credit: ANI

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for the current financial year 2019-20 to 5 per cent from its earlier forecast of 6.1 per cent, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that this is "unprecedented". "Today, for the first time the Reserve Bank of India in a matter of seven months has reduced its forecast from the original 7.4 that was made in February 2019, reduced to 7.2 in April 2019, reduced to 6.1 a month ago and today reduced to 5. I cannot recall an instance where between February 2019 and December 2019, the RBI reduced its forecast from 7.4 to 5," Chidambaram told media here.

"This is unprecedented. Either the RBI was completely incompetent in making its first assessment in February 2019 or the government has been extremely incompetent in managing the economy in the last eight months," he added. The RBI on Thursday kept repo rate unchanged at the current 5.15 per cent level but revised gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for the current financial year 2019-20 to 5 per cent.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility remains at 4.9 per cent with marginal standing facility rate and bank rate at 5.4 per cent. "The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture. Accordingly, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged and continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth while ensuring that inflation remains within the target." "These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of plus or minus 2 per cent while supporting growth," said Das.

Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. A repo rate cut allows banks to reduce interest rates for consumers and lowers equal monthly instalments on home loans, car loans and personal loans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Industry leaders disappointed over no change in interest rates

Divergent industry views emerged after the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday kept repo rate unchanged at the current level of 5.15 per cent and lowered its GDP forecast to 5 per cent for the current financial year 2019-20. The decision ...

Delhi: Five arrested for murder and kidnapping of senior citizen

Five persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a senior citizen. The deceased was identified as Arun Sharma, a resident of Kailash Colony under Greater Kailash Pol...

Javadekar hits back at Chidambaram on freedom in Kashmir

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday hit back at former Home Minister P Chidambaram for his comment on Kashmir, saying that freedom was denied to Kashmiris during Emergency. Responding to Chidambarams comment on freedom in Kashmir, ...

Basic Education denies news of offering fake matric certificates

The Basic Education Department DBE has distanced itself from a fake social media page purporting to offer genuine matric certificates at a cost of R1 500. It is important that the department alert members of the public to this as it threate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019