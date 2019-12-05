Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM pay tribute to late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid tributes at the Jayalalithaa Memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, on the third death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader.

Popularly known as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, where she was treated for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.

Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948, served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, when MG Ramachandran was the chief minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)