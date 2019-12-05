Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka: Man caught stealing lingerie on CCTV in Shivamogga

After a man from Marashetty village was caught stealing women's undergarments from a school teacher's house, the family of the accused and the accuser are now caught up in a full-blown feud with complaints and counter complaints being filed, police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shivamogga (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:19 IST
Karnataka: Man caught stealing lingerie on CCTV in Shivamogga
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After a man from Marashetty village was caught stealing women's undergarments from a school teacher's house, the family of the accused and the accuser are now caught up in a full-blown feud with complaints and counter complaints being filed, police said. The incident took an ugly turn after a row broke out between the family of the accused and his neighbour over the theft that reportedly took place on November 28.

"Lingerie kept disappearing from Satish's house in Marashetty village, Bhadravathi Taluk, for a few weeks. Satish, a school teacher installed CCTVs to check and found his neighbor and relative Kumar stealing underwear and brought this matter to village heads on November 29. The brothers of the accused thrashed Satish and threatened his family," said Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaju while speaking to ANI. The official also added that complaint and counter-complaint have been filed by the accused's family and his neighbour at Holehonnuru station of Bhadravathi Taluk of Shivamogga.More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman molested by auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The 45-year-old auto driver, identified as Bhanu, who had fled with the womans mobile phone has been ar...

BJP accuses Chidambaram of violating bail condition

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, and said the case against him was essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the...

Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt's new capital

Egypt has sold almost half of the land earmarked for the first phase of a huge project to develop a new capital 50 km east of Cairo, an official at the state-owned company building it said. The as-yet unnamed city is being built in the dese...

Rape survivor set ablaze: Priyanka targets HM, UP CM over law

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law-and-order situation in the state on Thursday after a rape survivor was allegedly set on fire in Unnao by five men. Yesterday the home minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019