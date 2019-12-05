1,342 girls among 2,279 children adopted in 2019-20: Smriti Irani

As many as 2,279 children, including 1,342 girls, were adopted in 2019-20, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.

Of the 2,279 children, as many as 2,004 were adopted within the country and 275 by people from other countries, Irani said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

She said 16 complaints about illegal activities at specialised adoption agencies have been reported between 2016 and 2019.

