PM meets novelist S L Bhyrappa, playwright Chandrashekhara Kambara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met novelist S L Bhyrappa and playwright Chandrashekhara Kambara, describing the interaction as "wonderful". Modi said their "strong passion" towards literature and culture was clearly visible in the meeting.

"Yesterday in Parliament, I had the opportunity to meet Padma Shri S L Bhyrappa and Jnanpith Award recipient Chandrashekhar Kambara," the prime minister posted on Twitter. Modi said the interacting with these intellectual doyens was wonderful. He also shared a picture with the two along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. PTI NAB

