4 Kashmiri men held at airport for smuggling in Indian currency for 'possible use in Valley'

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:44 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:44 IST
Four Kashmiri men were arrested by the customs officials, in coordination with the Military Intelligence and the CISF, at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country Rs 40 lakh for "possible use in the Valley", officials said on Thursday. It is for the first time that Indian currency in such a large quantity has been seized, they said.

The four men were intercepted at the airport after their arrival from Jeddah on Tuesday, the officials said. An amount of Rs 39.14 lakh was seized from them, the officials said, adding the operation was done in coordination with the Military Intelligence and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

"It is for the first time that such a large amount of Indian currency has been seized. The accused intended to travel to Jammu but were caught before they could board the flight. The money is suspected to have meant for its possible use in the Valley (Kashmir)," an official said, wishing anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

