Delhi govt approves extension of Ashram flyover up to DND flyway

The Delhi government has approved the extension of Ashram flyover up to DND flyway, Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, Kejriwal said that the decision was taken to de-congest the Ashram Crossing and nearby areas.

The project will be executed with a cost of Rs 128 crore, he said, adding that it will be completed in one year.

