MHA seeks suggestions from states on overhauling criminal laws

The Home Ministry has asked state governments to send their suggestions on undertaking a major overhaul and recasting of the Indian Penal Code and the CrPC, officials said on Thursday.

The new structure and content of criminal laws will be citizen centric, reflect the aspirations of a modern democracy and provide for speedy justice, specially to the weaker sections of society, an official said.

