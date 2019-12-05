Left Menu
Citizenship bill unconstitutional & divisive: Mayawati

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:01 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Thursday described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as unconstitutional and divisive, and demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for review. "The Citizenship Amendment Bill cleared by the central cabinet is both unconstitutional and divisive," Mayawati told reporters here.

"Citizenship in the name of religion and discrimination in the name of religion of the citizens through it is totally against the basic structure of the humanitarian and secular Constitution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," the BSP leader said. On Wednesday, the Union cabinet had cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

"Instead of forcing this bill, like demonetisation and GST, the central government should review it," she said. "It should be sent to a parliamentary committee for better deliberations so that this bill could come before people in a proper manner that is in consonance with the Constitution." The BSP president pointed out that her party believes that if the central government takes right decisions in the interest of the country and people's interest, it would rise above party politics and support them.

Mayawati welcomed the extension of reservation for the SC/STs for another 10 years in the legislature and requested the government to fill the backlog of the posts reserved for these sections in the central and state governments by launching a drive. She also rooted for reservation for these sections in private sector. PTI SAB

