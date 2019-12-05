Newborn girl thrown from 21-storey building, dies

A just-born girl was killed after being thrown from a 21-storey building in suburban Kandivali on Thursday afternoon, the police said. The incident took place at a high-rise constructed under a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Lalji Pada area.

An unidentified person threw the infant from a bathroom window on one of the higher floors of Jai Bharat Complex, a police official said. It appeared from preliminary examination that the girl was born only hours earlier, as a part of her umbilical cord was still sticking out, the official added.

It was not yet known from which flat or which floor the infant was thrown down, he said. The body was spotted by the building's watchman, who alerted the residents.

The police were examining CCTV footage and questioning the residents, the official said, adding that an FIR was being registered at the Kandivali police station..

