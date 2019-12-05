1,342 girls among 2,279 children adopted in 2019-20: Smriti Irani

As many as 2,279 children, including 1,342 girls, were adopted in 2019-20, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday. Of the 2,279 children, as many as 2,004 were adopted within the country and 275 by people from other countries, Irani said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

She said 16 complaints about illegal activities at specialised adoption agencies were reported between 2016 and 2019. In 2018-19, 4,027 children were adopted in which about 3,374 children were adopted within the country while 653 inter-country adoptions were made, the data said.

In 2017-18, as many as 3,927 children were adopted while in 2016-17, a total of 3,788 children were adopted. In 2015-16, a total of 3,677 children were adopted. A total of 65,056 children are presently residing in various children homes, specialised adoption agencies and open shelters, she said.

