Babri demolition anniversary: Educational institutions shut, security tightened in Muzaffarnagar
The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday ordered all educational institutions to remain closed on December 6 and tightened security in view of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.
The steps have been taken to maintain law and order, Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate, Selva Kumari J said.
Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), lead by the Senior Superintendent of Police and the DM, took out a flag march on major thoroughfares of Muzaffarnagar town.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation celebrates World children’s week in association with UNICEF
Uttar Pradesh: PCS officer terminated for posting anti-government posts on social media
Uttar Pradesh: Congress seeks disqualification of MLA Aditi Singh
Uttar Pradesh: CM hands cash prize to winners of Men's Kabaddi competition
Uttar Pradesh: Man held for murdering couple, infant