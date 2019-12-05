Left Menu
Babri demolition anniversary: Educational institutions shut, security tightened in Muzaffarnagar

The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday ordered all educational institutions to remain closed on December 6 and tightened security in view of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

The steps have been taken to maintain law and order, Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate, Selva Kumari J said.

Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), lead by the Senior Superintendent of Police and the DM, took out a flag march on major thoroughfares of Muzaffarnagar town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

