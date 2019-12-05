Nigerian national held with drugs worth lakhs

A 21-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh in the western suburb of Goregaon, police said. The Dindoshi police nabbed Peter Osakav near Oberoi mall in Goregaon and recovered four types of drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh from him, an official said.

Osakav, a resident of Nalasopara, had come to deliver the drugs near the mall, he said. An offence has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said, adding that the accused has been remanded to police custody till December 9..

