Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF nabs passenger with pistol, empty mag at Goa Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a passenger and recovered an 8 mm pistol along with an empty magazine from his possession at Goa Airport here, officials said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • South Goa (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:23 IST
CISF nabs passenger with pistol, empty mag at Goa Airport
The recovered pistol and empty magazine. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a passenger and recovered an 8 mm pistol along with an empty magazine from his possession at Goa Airport here, officials said on Thursday. According to CISF, the recovery was made on Wednesday at around 12:50 pm.

"During pre-embarkation security check at security hold area of Goa Airport, CISF personnel detected a 08 mm pistol along with empty magazine from the hand baggage of a passenger namely Serafio Bernabe, bound for Mumbai," an official statement said. It said that the man could not produce any valid documents for the same.

The passenger, along with the seized pistol, has been handed over to local police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Marcelo diagnosed with muscular injury

Real Madrid on Thursday revealed that Marcelo was diagnosed with a muscular injury in his left soleus. Following by tests carried out on our player, Marcelo, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injur...

BJP issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday issued a three-line whip to its members in Lok Sabha. Through the whip, the party has asked its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha from December 9 till 12.Several important bills, including the Citizenship...

Sukhbir Badal urges Home ministry not to reduce permissible weapons on license from 3 to 1

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged the Union Home Ministry not to reduce the number of firearms permissible on a license from three to one in Punjab keeping in view the special circumstances in the erstw...

Elderly woman returning from son's wedding dies in road accident in Delhi

A 59-year-old woman, who was returning from her sons marriage, died after her car rammed into a tree in south Delhis Greater Kailash, police said on Thursday. Krishna Singla died during treatment at AIIMS on Wednesday, they said.The inciden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019