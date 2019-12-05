CISF nabs passenger with pistol, empty mag at Goa Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a passenger and recovered an 8 mm pistol along with an empty magazine from his possession at Goa Airport here, officials said on Thursday. According to CISF, the recovery was made on Wednesday at around 12:50 pm.

"During pre-embarkation security check at security hold area of Goa Airport, CISF personnel detected a 08 mm pistol along with empty magazine from the hand baggage of a passenger namely Serafio Bernabe, bound for Mumbai," an official statement said. It said that the man could not produce any valid documents for the same.

The passenger, along with the seized pistol, has been handed over to local police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

