Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speaker clubs 10 questions for oral answers in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday clubbed ten questions pertaining to Road Transport and Highways Ministry during the question hour so that the House could take them up together.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:42 IST
Speaker clubs 10 questions for oral answers in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday clubbed ten questions pertaining to Road Transport and Highways Ministry during the question hour so that the House could take them up together. He clubbed question numbers 242, 244, 247, 249, 250, 253, 254, 255, 257, 258 which were listed for oral answers.

"If the House permits, then all these questions should be taken together," the Speaker said. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gave answers to supplementaries raised by members.

Towards the end of question hour, the Speaker said told the minister to invite over tea those members who could not ask supplementaries and listen to their problems. The Speaker has been insisting on taking maximum questions during question hour with short questions and informative answers by the ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. trade deficit shrinks sharply; labor market tight

The U.S. trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in nearly 1-12 years in October, suggesting trade could contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter, though a broad decline in imports hinted at a slowdown in domestic demand.Still,...

2 Pak soldiers killed in clash with militants in tribal district along Afghan border

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with militants in a tribal district along the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan Army said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation near Charkhel village of North...

Woman shot at, critically injured by two motorcyle-borne men in Ghaziabad: Police

A 45-year-old woman was shot at and critically injured by two motorcycle-borne assailants in broad day light on Thursday while waiting for an auto at a bus stand in Loni near here along with her sister, said police. Victim Indira Verma who ...

Punjab CM helps youth who approached him during PPIS session

Taking cognizance of the grievance of a youth who approached Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his interactive session at the PPIS 2019, Singh on Thursday ordered the Derabassi Senior Superintendent of Police SSP and Depu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019