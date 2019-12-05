Defence ministry says it signed contracts worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore with Indian firms since 2014

The defence ministry on Thursday said it has signed more than 180 contracts worth over Rs 1.96 lakh crore with the Indian industry since 2014. In a statement, the ministry also released some details of a number of major defence contracts signed in the last five years.

The statement by the ministry came in the wake of criticism that 'Make in India' in defence sector has not been successful as envisaged by the government. "The Ministry of Defence has signed more than 180 contracts valued at over Rs 1,96,000 crore with the Indian Industry since 2014 while a few are in the pipeline to be signed in near future," it said.

The ministry said a contract worth Rs 45,000 crore was signed in 2015 with Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) to manufacture frigates for the Indian Navy under Project P-17A. Another project to build two frigates at a cost of Rs 14,100 crore was finalised with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in October 2018.

It said contracts for manufacture of 41 advanced light helicopters (ALH) for Indian Air Force and 32 ALH for Indian Navy have been signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in 2017 at a combined value of Rs 14,100 crore. "This is in addition to procurement of 14 Dornier 228 aircraft from HAL at a cost Rs 1,100 crore under a contract signed in February 2015," the ministry said.

It said seven squadrons of Akash Missile system are being procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) at a cost of Rs 6,300 crore. Separately, an Integrated Advanced Command and Control System is being procured under a Rs 7,900-crore contract. The ministry said the Ordnance Factory Board has been tasked with supplying 464 T-90S/SK tanks worth Rs 19,100 crore for which indent has been placed last month.

"Also 100 155x52mm calibre self-propelled guns are being procured under the 'Make in India' initiative from Ms/ L&T at a cost of Rs 4,300 crore," the ministry said. It said the three services have also placed a number of contracts with the private sector vendors.

The ministry said 44 projects have been given approval. It said the process to acquire 114 fighter jets for the IAF and to procure a batch of naval utility helicopter is moving forward.

