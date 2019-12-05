Left Menu
Kargil coldest in UTs of J&K, Ladakh, shivers at minus 17 degrees Celsius

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:46 IST
Kargil continued to remain the coldest place in the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recording minus 17 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological department said on Thursday. The night temperature plummeted in most places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius -- 0.9 degrees below the season's average, the official said.

Leh recorded night temperature of minus 13.5 degrees celsius. He said the minimum temperature in the winter capital Jammu went up and settled 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below seasons average.

However, the early morning sun provided relief to residents in both Kashmir and Jammu regions. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, which experienced several feet of snowfall on various occasions last month, was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the minimum temperature in the snow-bound Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir settled at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius while Kupwara township of north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius. Katra, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded 8.9 degrees Celsius, the official said adding Bhadarwah township of Doda district was, however, the coldest recorded place in the region with a minimum of 1.0 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

