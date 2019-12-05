Muzaffarnagar riots: Father of youth killed in Kawal goes missing

The father of one of the youths, whose killing at Kawal village in 2013 led to riots in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, is missing for the last 10 days, police said. Bishan Singh, who is an accused in the 2013 Shahnawaz murder case, is missing and a complaint was lodged on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

According to the complaint, on November 24 Singh left on a motorcycle from his house in Malakpura village under Jansath police station limits but did not return, the police said. Singh's son Sachin and another person Gaurav were beaten to death in Kawal village following which riots broke out in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas, claiming 60 lives and displacing over 40,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)