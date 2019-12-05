Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed up with ill-treatment, two women `kill' husband

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:28 IST
Fed up with ill-treatment, two women `kill' husband

Two women were arrested for allegedly killing their husband in suburban Goregaon on Thursday morning, the police said. The women were allegedly fed up with the ill-treatment at the hands of their husband, Raju Waghmare (32).

Waghmare, resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar slum, worked as a security guard. He had two wives, Savita and Sarita, and four children, a police official said.

He was a habitual drinker, and used to beat up the two women almost every day, the official said. Fed up with his behavior, Savita and Sarita allegedly smothered Waghmare with a pillow when he was asleep on Thursday morning.

When his brother found that Waghmare was dead and the two women could not explain what had happened, he contacted the police. Both the women were arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

They will be produced before the court on Friday, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden video says world leaders are laughing at Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is attacking President Donald Trump as a laughingstock among world leaders in a new video that has gone viral.The minute-long video httpstwitter.comJoeBidenstatus1202401954644865024 plays off a cl...

Trump files appeal at Supreme Court in financial records fight

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed court papers asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major cl...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday.As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appear...

Soccer-Cardiff City appeal to CAS over verdict in Sala case

Cardiff City have appealed against the decision ordering them to pay six million euros 6.61 million to Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash on his way to join the Welsh club, the Court of Arbitration for Sport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019