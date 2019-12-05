Fed up with ill-treatment, two women `kill' husband

Two women were arrested for allegedly killing their husband in suburban Goregaon on Thursday morning, the police said. The women were allegedly fed up with the ill-treatment at the hands of their husband, Raju Waghmare (32).

Waghmare, resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar slum, worked as a security guard. He had two wives, Savita and Sarita, and four children, a police official said.

He was a habitual drinker, and used to beat up the two women almost every day, the official said. Fed up with his behavior, Savita and Sarita allegedly smothered Waghmare with a pillow when he was asleep on Thursday morning.

When his brother found that Waghmare was dead and the two women could not explain what had happened, he contacted the police. Both the women were arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

They will be produced before the court on Friday, the official added..

