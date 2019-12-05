2 criminals held after encounter with police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two criminals, who were wanted in over a dozen cases of loot and extortion, were arrested after encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Ravi and Rahul were nabbed near Miranpur road in Khatoli on Wednesday after an exchange of fire, a senior official said.

The duo sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to a hospital, he said. They had recently threatened a trader demanding Rs 50,000 from him, the police said.

