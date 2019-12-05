Guj: tribal girl abducted, raped for four months; one held

A 14-year-old tribal girl from Rajasthan was allegedly abducted and raped by three men for around four months before she was rescued from a farm in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, the police said on Thursday. The police have arrested one of the accused, Mahesh Koli, who had allegedly kept the girl in captivity at a farm in Dhanera tehsil.

"We have also detained his brother for questioning. Koli had kept the girl at a farm where he and his brother worked as labourers," said sub-inspector L J Vala of Panthawada police station.

"The farm owner got suspicious about the girl's presence and informed us," Vala added. The girl, resident of Dungarpur in Rajasthan, told the police that she was abducted by four unidentified men in a car in August this year.

One of them raped her and then handed her over to one Vadiya Koli, resident of Amirgadh, she said. "Vadiya Koli too allegedly raped the girl and handed her over to Mahesh Koli," the police official said, adding that further probe was on..

