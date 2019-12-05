4 killed as car rams into van in AP's Krishna district

Four youths were killedin a collision involving their car and a van at Nandigama inKrishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, police said

The victims, in the age group of 22-25, were travellingfrom Nandigama to Vijayawada when the speeding car rammed intothe van going in front, DSP G V Ramana Murthy said

Three of the occupants of the car died on the spot whileanother was brought dead at a hospital.

