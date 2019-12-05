Delhi Police commissioner inaugurates clean Yamuna banks campaign

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inaugurated the 'Swachh Yamuna Tatt Abhiyan' at Kalindi Kunj Ghat on Thursday, police said. The initiative is part of the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' campaign of the Delhi Police to create awareness amongst the people about cleanliness, they said.

More than 400 people participated in a cleanliness drive on the banks of the Yamuna river, police said.

2 women arrested for stealing money New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a person inside a bank in Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave, police said on Thursday.

Both the suspects hail from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were previously involved in a theft case, they said. A victim complained to police about theft of Rs 50,000 from inside the bank premises. During probe, the two women were arrested and Rs 35,000 was recovered from them, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab the absconding accused. PTI AMP

4 women arrested for theft on Delhi metro trains

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Four women were arrested on Thursday in connection with theft in a metro train between Barakhamba Road and Mandi House Station, police said. According to police Anurag Mishra, a resident of Faridabad, was carrying Rs 2.15 lakh cash from his office at Barakhamba on Wednesday to deposit it with a chartered accountant in Sarita Vihar.

He had concealed the cash inside a black bag. On reaching Mandi House metro station, he found that the zip of the bag was open and the entire cash was missing, police said. The women were nabbed from near Shadipur metro station after identifying them upon scanning CCTV footage. Stolen cash Rs 2.15 lakh was recovered from them, they said.

