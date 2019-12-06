Man stabs wife, daughter-in-law on suspicion of illicit affair

A man allegedly stabbed his wife and daughter-in-law on suspicion of an illicit affair on Friday. The deceased women have been identified as Pragya Chaudhary (35), wife of Gaurav Chaudhary who is a software engineer, in Singapore and Snehlata Chaudhary.

The accused has been identified as Satish Chaudhary (62), Snehlata's husband who is a retired private teacher. Police received a call from Saurabh Chaudhary, son of Snehlata.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Vijay Vihar Police Station. (ANI)

