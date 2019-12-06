We should not rush to condemn until details emerge: Shashi Tharoor on Telangana encounter

Soon after all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police on Friday, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor said that people should not rush to condemn until the details emerge. The accused were killed by the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

Replying to a journalist's tweet who pointed out the encounter incident to be a possible case of 'extra judicial killing', Tharoor took to Twitter and shared his views in this regard. "Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," Tharoor tweeted.

The lady doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

