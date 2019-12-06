We wanted death penalty but through proper judicial channel: NCW chief

Hours after the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an encounter, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said though the women rights body wanted death penalty for the accused, it should have come through proper judicial channel.

"We wanted death penalty but it should have been through judicial channel. I do not know under what circumstances they were shot and this has to come out after the inquiry. So only the police can tell the truth or after the inquiry it would come out," the National Commission for Women chief told PTI over phone.

All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said.

